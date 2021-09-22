iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

