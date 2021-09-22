iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.16

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 2878636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,735 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

