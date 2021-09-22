Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISAA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISAA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,998,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $3,464,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

