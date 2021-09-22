Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

