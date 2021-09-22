IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $257.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

