Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Trading Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.33. Approximately 503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.