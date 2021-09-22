Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.