Investors Buy High Volume of Fusion Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 870% compared to the average daily volume of 1,900 call options.

FUSE stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Fusion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,423,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

