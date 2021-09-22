Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAVVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:

9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.45 million, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

