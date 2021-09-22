Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAVVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:
- 9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.45 million, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 2.05.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.
