Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 4,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

