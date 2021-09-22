Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $554.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.43 and its 200-day moving average is $469.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 52 week low of $301.94 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

