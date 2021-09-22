Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 12,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,479. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

