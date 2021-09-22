International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00.

IMXI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 212,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,338. The company has a market capitalization of $636.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Money Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

