Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.66. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.16.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.