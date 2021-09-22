Insureum (ISR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,065.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $127,065.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insureum has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

