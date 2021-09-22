Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 8,324 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 570,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
