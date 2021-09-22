Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 8,324 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 570,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

