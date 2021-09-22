Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $298.64 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

