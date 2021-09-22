Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

