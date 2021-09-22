Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 46,852 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,488,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

