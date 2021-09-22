Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.15. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.