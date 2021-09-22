Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Sells 7,450 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. 451,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Domo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

