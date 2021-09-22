Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Sells 11,512 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Harris Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35.

ATEX opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

