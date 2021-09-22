Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 513 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 513 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $10,188.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALVR opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 95,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

