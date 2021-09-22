Insider Buying: Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $21,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald Kirk Huntsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 5,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

Vivos Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 379,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.