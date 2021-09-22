Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Purchases 170,076 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 170,076 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$363,792.56 ($259,851.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.