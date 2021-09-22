Insider Buying: Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Buys 70,309 Shares of Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) insider Frances Daley purchased 70,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Shares of LON RGL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,541. The company has a market capitalization of £446.11 million and a PE ratio of 27.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.87. Regional REIT Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

