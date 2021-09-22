Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys 2,617 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.