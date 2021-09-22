Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.78 and traded as low as C$9.48. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 48,645 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The stock has a market cap of C$308.13 million and a P/E ratio of 33.14.

In related news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,097.17.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

