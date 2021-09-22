Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,589 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

BSEP stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.