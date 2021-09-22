Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.