Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.93. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.10 million and a PE ratio of -24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

About Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

