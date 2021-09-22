Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Down 3.1%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.70. 5,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

