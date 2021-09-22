Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in August

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,563,049. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.