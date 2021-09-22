Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 4,932 Shares of Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$19,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,306,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,573,538.04.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00.

TSE III opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$492.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. Imperial Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.25.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

