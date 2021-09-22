ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 21.7%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was down 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

