Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Down 12.2%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s share price fell 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $25.01. 2,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMRX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

