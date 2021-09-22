Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IMGO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,722. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

