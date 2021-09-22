ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS IWSY opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. ImageWare Systems has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.