Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.22

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.22 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 178,696 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £214.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.90.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.