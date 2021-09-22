Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.22

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.22 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.79). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 178,696 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £214.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.90.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

