Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $401.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 814,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $11,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Identiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.