Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.00 by Morgan Stanley

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.27 ($14.43).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

