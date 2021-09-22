Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Trading Down 2.6%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 137,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 27,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

About Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF)

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.