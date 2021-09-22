Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 7,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -655.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

