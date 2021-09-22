Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
Shares of HPP traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 7,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -655.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.