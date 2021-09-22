Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 61,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,515,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

