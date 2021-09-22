HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $24.53

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $25.42. HSBC shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 50,728 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 50.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.