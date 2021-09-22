Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

