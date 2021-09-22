Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.89. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,925. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

