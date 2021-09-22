Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $976.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.21 million and the lowest is $951.86 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.76. 939,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

