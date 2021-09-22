Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 883,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

