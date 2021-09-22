Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

HEP stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

